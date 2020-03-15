Texas Sen. Ted Cruz says one way to help local businesses that might take a hit during COVID-19 is purchasing a gift certificate, gift card or just getting something to go. It’s a way to support while maintaining social distancing.

If you can buy a gift certicate from a local small business—a restaurant or a toy store or a hair salon—now is a good time to do so. Small acts of kindness, of love in our communities, repeated a million times over, that’s how we will make it through together. https://t.co/Z4NIkZIpYk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 15, 2020

Cruz’s retweet is of Salena Zito’s Washington Examiner piece in which she profiles several Pittsburgh business owners and how the coronavirus is affecting their daily operations.

“Every catering job we had has been canceled all the way thru May. Today I had people coming in steadily & just said they wanted to support us & got food to go or a gift certificate”

Mikesell tears up.

“That is who we are here. We lift each other up” https://t.co/MrwriW2CCT pic.twitter.com/qVzdpiHsuF — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) March 15, 2020

The coolest part of the story is that folks went out of their way to support the local cafe knowing that things would be slowing down.

