Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul shared a reminder about the history we have in overcoming disease outbreaks from historian David Oshinsky.

While some aspects of COVID-19 and the response to it are unprecedented, this is not the first time that the U.S. has had to deal with an infectious disease making the rounds.

Sen. Paul added some commentary of his own regarding the need for Americans to remain courageous in the face of the threat, while not letting fear rule the day.

Wise words.

