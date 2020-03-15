Florida Sen. Rick Scott has asked the attorneys general in all 50 states to take action against those taking advantage of COVID-19 through price gouging on protective equipment. He calls the practice unacceptable and has asked U.S. AG Bill Barr to step in as well.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Sunday making the practice a misdemeanor.

The Utah attorney general reminded residents on Saturday that price-gouging on any in-demand products during a time of emergency is illegal.

Sen. Scott is not the only member of Congress calling for such action.

