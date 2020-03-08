Sen. Bernie Sanders voiced his displeasure with the Democrat establishment during an appearance on ABC’s ‘This Week’ with George Stephanopoulos. He says the powers that be pushed Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg out of the race for the nomination.

He didn’t hold back on pointing out what he believes the motivation was:

“What was very clear from the media narrative and from what the establishment wanted was to make sure that people coalesced around Biden and tried to defeat me.”

His reflections did not sit well with former Obama adviser David Axelrod.

And it wasn’t just Axelrod who didn’t like what he had to say.

Sure seems to have struck a nerve.

