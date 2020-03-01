Earlier this week, a federal appeals court ruled that Congress cannot sue to enforce outstanding subpoenas against the Trump administration and executive branch. The ruling basically means former White House counsel Don McGahn will not have to testify before Congress.

The ruling did not sit well with House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, who complains that Trump’s lawyers “convinced” two judges to make an “unprecedented” ruling.

But isn’t that what happens in a court of law? The lawyers are supposed to try to convince a judge that their argument is correct.

Considering the kind of impeachment trial Rep. Schiff featured in his committee, it’s a bit much for him to complain about the Trump administration’s legal team making winning arguments.

