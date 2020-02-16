Democrat presidential candidate Tom Steyer had no answer for ABC’s Martha Raddatz when she pressed him about the fact that 70 percent of Americans rate the U.S. economy as “excellent or good.”

He then resorted to attacking Raddatz for “standing up for Mr. Trump’s version of the economy,” a version which more than two-thirds of Americans seem to like.

The U.S. economy is off to a strong start in 2020.

But Steyer apparently believes firmly that Democrats need to try to take President Trump down on the economy in order to win.

That’s a strategy got him a sixth-place finish in this past week’s New Hampshire primary.

