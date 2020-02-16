As you might have heard, 1,100 former Justice Department officials have written a letter asking for Attorney General Bill Barr’s resignation over his handling of the Roger Stone case.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has a question for those former officials who are upset. He wants to know where their outrage was when Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz told Congress that the FBI lied to the FISA court 17 times.

That seems pretty concerning.

FBI director Christopher Wray acknowledged that what was done was illegal.

