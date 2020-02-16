As you might have heard, 1,100 former Justice Department officials have written a letter asking for Attorney General Bill Barr’s resignation over his handling of the Roger Stone case.

More than 1,100 ex-Justice Department officials call for Barr’s resignation https://t.co/I7tRHEvkvj — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 16, 2020

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has a question for those former officials who are upset. He wants to know where their outrage was when Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz told Congress that the FBI lied to the FISA court 17 times.

How many of those 1,100 former prosecutors and officials called for action when the IG reported that the FBI lied to the FISA Court 17 times? https://t.co/8FbKwz0fnz — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 16, 2020

That seems pretty concerning.

Good point great tweet https://t.co/r8eHRm70nT — Jimmie Goodwin (@jimmymack1976) February 16, 2020

Ex is the operative word so who cares https://t.co/bqmNXIDHuA — Fran Laughon (@FranLaughon) February 16, 2020

FBI director Christopher Wray acknowledged that what was done was illegal.

FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledges illegal FISA surveillance with no probable cause https://t.co/ax4Qs2ToUN — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 7, 2020

