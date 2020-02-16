Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) has a few reminders for Democrats about the state of the U.S. economy nearly two months into 2020.

The unemployment train has been rolling for quite some time.

Seriously, what’s not to like about this economy?

Yet this is what Democrats want to do.

And self-avowed socialist Bernie Sanders is the leading Democrat candidate for president.

