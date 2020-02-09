According to new data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the amount of carbon dioxide emitted in the United States last year was the lowest in 27 years.

Remember when the Left told us we were doomed for exiting the Paris Climate Accord?

It works!

Paging the Green New Deal.

 

Amazing what happens when the market is allowed to function without the constraints of restrictive regulations.

