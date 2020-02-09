According to new data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the amount of carbon dioxide emitted in the United States last year was the lowest in 27 years.

US carbon dioxide emissions hit a 27-year low last year and are projected to continue to decline, the result of increased use of natural gas, renewables, and energy efficiency. pic.twitter.com/I1NTxPyckm — Richard Meyer (@RichardMeyerDC) February 9, 2020

Remember when the Left told us we were doomed for exiting the Paris Climate Accord?

Ah, but withdrawing from Paris makes us bad guys. It’s a very reformed theology here. Justification is not through acts, but faith alone. https://t.co/QL3Dq7qikp — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) February 9, 2020

More proof that we didn't need the Paris Climate accord https://t.co/UP9GqQrOlf — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 9, 2020

It works!

You'd never know it with our news media. https://t.co/pXprRsVOVe — Veegersbeeper (@Veegerbeeper) February 9, 2020

Paging the Green New Deal.

@AOC hardest hit. Can’t socialize our economy with her GND if US is doing the work through capitalism. https://t.co/uAjbLNrhTc — commonsense (@commonsense258) February 9, 2020

If you think CO2 emissions are the boogeyman (they aren't) you should be celebrating the U.S. today. Leading the world as usual. https://t.co/gYQH96RTIQ — Bryan Fischer (@BryanJFischer) February 9, 2020

Amazing what happens when the market is allowed to function without the constraints of restrictive regulations.

