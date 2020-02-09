During an appearance on ABC’s ‘This Week’ with George Stephanopoulos, Joe Biden listed some reasons why Democrats nominating a self-described socialist (Bernie Sanders) would be disastrous for their party.

In the same breath, of course, he said he’d “work like hell” to help one get elected.

One problem for Biden is Biden.

Another problem for Biden is that he’s trying to run in the “moderate” lane of the Democrat primary, and there really is no such thing.

One minute, he’s warning Democrats about how bad nominating a socialist would be. The next minute, he’s talking about how he’s going to do away with President Trump’s tax cuts.

Shorter Biden: Socialism is bad and all, unless it’s the Democrats’ only option.

