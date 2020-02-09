Given his near victorious performance in Iowa, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described Democrat Socialist, now has the full attention of the mainstream media, something that was evident as the 78-year-old made the Sunday talk show rounds.

On NBC’s ‘Meet the Press,’ host Chuck Todd pressed Sanders on how he would try to convince voters who believe the economy is going well for them that it is actually not going that well for them.

LISTEN: @ChuckTodd: "Somebody that likes their 401k right now but doesn't like Trump, how do you convince them to vote for you?"@BernieSanders: "We are going to create a economy that works for the middle-class…"@ChuckTodd: "But they think their economy works for them." pic.twitter.com/jMlFq0RJYP — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 9, 2020

As you can see, he doesn’t really have an answer.

Todd: But they think their economy works well for them. Sanders: For some of them, it may. Todd: Yeah, it’s been working well. That’s my point.

There’s just one problem for Sanders, many Americans do believe the economy is working well for them.

‘THIS is why they are going apoplectic’: Gallup poll shows most Americans satisfied with the economy, national security https://t.co/Tk5KAYCz3G — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 27, 2020

Sanders’ entire premise, which is that everything is bad, is undermined by the fact that everything is actually not bad.

This is the thing that Sanders is rarely confronted about: A record number of Americans think the economy is working well for them. Justification for Bernie’s extreme policies, which are designed to restructure/destroy that economy, depends on him simply rejecting that reality. https://t.co/AhIc8dkPv9 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 9, 2020

This is why a sitting president with a good economy is pretty much unbeatable. Your opponents have no lane. You’re stuck trying to convince people how bad things suck. And that just doesn’t work. https://t.co/QR4ayOQZdE — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 9, 2020

Sanders was also a guest on CBS’ ‘Face the Nation,’ where host Margaret Brennan pressed him why Americans should trust the same people who royally messed up the Iowa Caucuses to run Medicare for All.

CBS News’ Margaret Brennan grills Bernie Sanders: if Democrats can’t run a caucus, how can they take over health carehttps://t.co/Py1H0UGmoL pic.twitter.com/v6de7wvbP3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 9, 2020

Yet again, Sanders had no answer and even tried to make the case that his Medicare for All proposal is somehow not a government takeover of the health care system, even though everyone knows it is.

How stupid do these people (Bernie) think we are? https://t.co/okTNWrUoiv — KatG (@KatGkannon) February 9, 2020

If he’s going to be the Democrat front-runner, he’s going to need to come up with some better answers.

