Sen. Elizabeth Warren posed a question during the impeachment trial about whether Chief Justice John Roberts (and the Supreme Court) had lost credibility because he was presiding over a trial with no witnesses. Roberts had to read the question, which impugned his credibility, aloud from the chair.

WOW. Chief Justice John Roberts just had to read aloud Sen. Elizabeth Warren's question…about whether he loses credibility for presiding over a trial without witnesses or evidence. https://t.co/vG08pjmhZH pic.twitter.com/G79ZdRljZj — Heather Monahan (@HeatherMonahan_) January 30, 2020

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz believes this episode by Warren is responsible for helping President Trump’s side get the votes they needed.

Elizabeth Warren helped save Trump with impeachment question: Ted Cruz https://t.co/N5y25bU4R2 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 1, 2020

He says it was an attempted presidential campaign stunt that backfired:

Mr. Cruz, Texas Republican, said the question seemed desired to boost Ms. Warren’s struggling presidential campaign, but its immediate effect was to irk key GOP senators who realized Democrat’s‘ strategy to prolong the trial was centered on trying to drag the chief justice ever deeper into the action. “Elizabeth Warren helped defeat the impeachment of the president of the United States,” Mr. Cruz said late Friday on a new episode of his podcast “The Verdict.” “That stunt helped deliver the votes of Lisa and Lamar.”

His point was furthered when Sen. Lisa Murkowski (to whom he referred) explained her decision to vote no on more witnesses. One of the reasons she gave was, “Some of my colleagues intend to further politicize this process, and drag the Supreme Court into the fray, while attacking the Chief Justice.”

‘Congress has failed’: Sen. Lisa Murkowski explains her NO vote on additional witnesses/docs in BRUTAL thread (bonus Elizabeth Warren SLAM) https://t.co/0yOTH6l2iv — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 31, 2020

Going after the Supreme Court and Chief Justice during an impeachment trial is just not a smart move.

