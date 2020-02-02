Remember when Speaker Pelosi said President Trump would be “impeached for life” after the House voted to impeach him?

The President has been impeached – and no amount of gamesmanship from Leader McConnell will erase that fact. #DefendOurDemocracy @ThisWeekABC pic.twitter.com/SWPASPFqeB — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 12, 2020

So does House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

RT to make sure Speaker Pelosi knows —> the President will be acquitted for life. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 2, 2020

Here’s more from McCarthy.

WATCH:@GOPLeader: "The President's going to be acquitted for life – Nancy Pelosi needs to know that." pic.twitter.com/EWn88te5sh — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) February 2, 2020

He sees fracturing taking place within the Democrat ranks.

Tdy ⁦@SundayFutures⁩ ⁦@FoxNews⁩ ⁦@GOPLeader⁩ "The president is going to be acquitted for life. Pelosi needs to know that. what is happening now inthe Dem party are two internal civil wars. many are very upset with the speaker and with Schiff, bchow they handled" pic.twitter.com/eMCy2gJY71 — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) February 2, 2020

