President Trump released a series of tweets going after former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (or “Mini Mike,” as he calls him) on Saturday night.

Then, during a pre-Super Bowl taped interview with Sean Hannity on Sunday, Trump doubled-down on the debate box claim and called Bloomberg a “very little” person.

CNN is on the case (or the box).

Meanwhile, Bloomberg, asked about Trump’s tweets, responds that the president “lies about everything” and that he stands twice as tall as Trump on the “stage that matters.”

But his campaign wasn’t done responding.

Must be 2020.

