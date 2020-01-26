Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who is one of the impeachment managers for Democrats, told Jake Tapper on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ that House Democrats didn’t further pursue witnesses because the process could have dragged on past the election.

They couldn’t afford to wait on them, but now the Senate needs to call these witnesses?

Trending

There was a time when impeachment was said by Dems to be “sad and somber.” So much for that.

***

RELATED:

So much for a ‘sad and somber’ occasion: Mitch McConnell rips Nancy Pelosi for handing out impeachment souvenirs

‘We saw the pictures, congressman’: Hakeem Jeffries called out for Dems’ totally not ‘sad,’ totally not ‘somber’ impeachment celebration

‘Her somber game needs work’: Solemn and prayerful Nancy Pelosi fist-bumps Bill Maher over impeachment

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: jake tapperZoe Lofgren