Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who is one of the impeachment managers for Democrats, told Jake Tapper on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ that House Democrats didn’t further pursue witnesses because the process could have dragged on past the election.

Tapper presses House Impeachment Manager Lofgren on Democrats not pursuing witnesses in court (but insisting the Senate should). Incredible that she doesn’t have a better answer for this. pic.twitter.com/bXfpKPxZuE — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 26, 2020

They couldn’t afford to wait on them, but now the Senate needs to call these witnesses?

The Democrats' balancing act on witnesses and documents is incredible. They either can prove their case without them or they can't. The Articles are either sufficient or not. They can't have it both ways, and that they're trying to is an apt commentary on their poor judgement. https://t.co/AV0GYSwupk — Austin Ritter (@austinkritter) January 26, 2020

.@TheLastRefuge2 She admits the ‘Election would be Over’ as reason for supposedly withdrawing or not pursuing subpoenas. Therefore admitting the impeachment is about keeping Pres Trump from winning in 2020 not because he needs to be removed for actual crimes! https://t.co/35z4I369Fy — David ShoelessJoe🇺🇸 (@yohiobaseball) January 26, 2020

Wait, if @RepZoeLofgren here says she has "sufficient evidence" to prove a case, then why the huge talk about a "fair trial" if more witnesses are not called (which they did not want to pursue in court)? https://t.co/A5qOXTZ54S — Mike (@CBerthelot227) January 26, 2020

How you know this is nothing but a partisan witch hunt. https://t.co/m37uNO04S2 — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) January 26, 2020

There was a time when impeachment was said by Dems to be “sad and somber.” So much for that.

