Lindsey Graham makes it clear that if one witness is called to testify before the Senate’s impeachment trial, all witnesses are going to be called.

GRAHAM: "If we call one witness, we’re gonna call all the witnesses.” pic.twitter.com/L9VsLWeq1r — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2020

“There’s not going to be a process where the Democrats get their witnesses and the president gets shut out.”

But, Graham says he’s about getting it over with and not drawing things out with a lot of witnesses either way.

“I want this trial to get over with as quick as possible. I want the people of the United States to pick the next president, not a court of impeachment.”

He also unloaded on Speaker Pelosi.

"[@SpeakerPelosi] may pray for him privately, but she's orchestrated the church of holy hell."@LindseyGrahamSC slams the impeachment process.https://t.co/misRCMzcYz — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Democrats are suddenly in no rush whatsoever to put an end to this process.

It is imperative that the Senate hear from first-hand witnesses and have access to additional evidence in the impeachment trial. We must clearly show the American people this trial is a pursuit of truth—not a cover-up. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 19, 2020

All witnesses presumably includes Hunter Biden, who Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said he would be “fine” with being called.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown says he would be "fine" with Republicans calling Hunter Biden to testify: “We take a position that we want to hear from witnesses… I understand both sides get to call witnesses… I think many Republicans think that’s a distraction” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/x0gWEybYqs — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 19, 2020

Things sure moved quickly in the House, but now we need to take our time?

***

RELATED:

They got NOTHIN’: Dems argument to remove Trump in impeachment brief SO lame Byron York takes it apart in just 6 tweets