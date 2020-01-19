Lindsey Graham makes it clear that if one witness is called to testify before the Senate’s impeachment trial, all witnesses are going to be called.

“There’s not going to be a process where the Democrats get their witnesses and the president gets shut out.”

But, Graham says he’s about getting it over with and not drawing things out with a lot of witnesses either way.

“I want this trial to get over with as quick as possible. I want the people of the United States to pick the next president, not a court of impeachment.”

He also unloaded on Speaker Pelosi.

Meanwhile, Democrats are suddenly in no rush whatsoever to put an end to this process.

All witnesses presumably includes Hunter Biden, who Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said he would be “fine” with being called.

Things sure moved quickly in the House, but now we need to take our time?

