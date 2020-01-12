Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) took three statements from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s appearance on ABC’s ‘This Week’ as evidence that House Democrats are only concerned with politically dinging President Trump, not high crimes and misdemeanors.

Pelosi said today:

– Trump won't be president next year "one way or another"

– Dems may "have him removed sooner" than the election

– Trump "will be impeached forever" It's clear: Impeachment was a Democrat hit job to stain Trump’s legacy and hurt him at the polls. Nothing more. pic.twitter.com/LY4TUwNiuZ — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 12, 2020

“One way or another”?

Have Pelosi DEFINE/EXPLIAN WHAT She means by "One way or another" https://t.co/9Y9woJaYTG — Tina Golden (@tinagolden71165) January 12, 2020

Rep. Mark Meadows picked up on Pelosi’s “impeached for life” line, noting how far away it is from the “prayerful” action that Democrats said they were taking when they voted to impeach.

Mark Meadows is old enough to remember just last month when ‘impeached for life’ Dems were singing a different tune https://t.co/Al3BxcpMof — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 12, 2020

Just another day for Pelosi and her caucus.

