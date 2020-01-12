If you haven’t heard, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said regardless of whether he is acquitted in the Senate, President Trump is “impeached for life.”

The President has been impeached – and no amount of gamesmanship from Leader McConnell will erase that fact. #DefendOurDemocracy @ThisWeekABC pic.twitter.com/SWPASPFqeB — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 12, 2020

“This president is impeached for life, regardless of any gamesmanship on the part of Mitch McConnell.”

And so that got started.

You are still #ImpeachedForLife. Resign. — Mary E. McGlynn (@MaryEMcGlynn) January 12, 2020

But, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-North Carolina) remembers a time when members of Pelosi’s party were “prayerfully” and “reluctantly” moving forward with the impeachment process.

Democrats keep repeating this line that “Trump will be an impeached President forever.” Remember this, next time they try to pretend they were “prayerfully” or “reluctantly” impeaching @realDonaldTrump. They weren’t. It was all about trying to politically damage the President. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 12, 2020

What changed?

Democrats do not seem to understand that this impeachment has branded them as stupid forever. https://t.co/dehoIKnuux — Beverly Anne (@TribeforFreedom) January 12, 2020

What the Dems have done is so shameful!! https://t.co/G21qv3NHEV — Charlene (@CharleneLafitte) January 12, 2020

How can Trump be impeached forever if it never passes the Senate? https://t.co/wrWaj4AKmB — Insightfull (@insightfull1) January 12, 2020

The Democrats have completely diluted 'impeachment'.

The stigma of impeachment is gone now.

The Democrats have only succeeded in impeaching their own credibility. https://t.co/aPwqWyQ3LB — ❌L. C. Marsh❌ (@LCMarsh2) January 12, 2020

***

RELATED:

‘He will be stuck in a chair’: Kevin McCarthy believes Pelosi has held the impeachment articles to benefit a certain 2020 Dem

OUCH! Sen. Josh Hawley has a simple 1-sentence translation of Nancy Pelosi’s spin on the articles of impeachment

‘Hilarious’! CNN’s doing their best to salvage Nancy Pelosi’s ‘impeachment impasse’ backfire