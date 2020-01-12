House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy believes the reason Speaker Nancy Pelosi has held out on sending the impeachment articles to the Senate is that she is trying to help Joe Biden and hurt Bernie Sanders in the 2020 election.

.@GOPLeader on the reason Pelosi held impeachment articles: "It's harming Bernie Sanders." "It's the EXACT same thing they did to him four years ago." pic.twitter.com/0bURxoSchv — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) January 12, 2020

On Fox, McCarthy says Pelosi delayed sending articles of impeachment to the Senate to help Biden: The only reason..she's doing this and no one's talking about it is harming.Bernie Sanders, the senator who is coming in 1st place & could win IA in & propel himself to be the nominee — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 12, 2020

McCarthy’s rationale:

“The Iowa Caucus is on February 3rd. Bernie Sanders is in first place, and what this does is this benefits Joe Biden. This harms Sen. Sanders, who is in first place and could become their nominee … he will be stuck in a chair because Nancy Pelosi held the papers different than what she said to the American public why she had to move so urgently.”

Pelosi relented this past week, announcing that she would bring a resolution to the floor to deliver the articles to the Senate.

Cocaine Mitch for the WIN! Nancy Pelosi caves, will bring resolution to House floor to deliver articles to the Senate next week https://t.co/NVJiaGSyBV — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 10, 2020

Then, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell backed a resolution to dismiss impeachment without the articles.

It’s ON: Mitch McConnell calls Nancy Pelosi’s bluff, backs measure to change Senate rules and dismiss impeachment without articles https://t.co/5uAbiwjcrB — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 9, 2020

