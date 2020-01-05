Former Obama foreign policy adviser Ben Rhodes chastised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for saying the Trump administration has taken a “different approach” when it comes to Iran than the administration for which Rhodes worked. Specifically, he tries to make the case, as he has done many times before, that the Iran nuclear deal was working.

This is BS from Pompeo. This isn’t a ‘both sides argue’ issue, it’s about facts: Iran was complying with deal that rolled back nuke program and there were 0 rocket attacks on US interests in Iraq during that time. Trump pulled out and Iran resumed nuke program and rocket attacks https://t.co/wSRUzuuPgz — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 5, 2020

The current administration disagrees, to say the least. U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell responded to Rhodes by saying he was “duped” and ignored blatant violations of the deal.

Iran was NOT complying. They were telling you they were and if you believed them then you ignored the clear violations found and the massive amount of information the Israelis discovered in a storage locker. You were duped. And still ignore these discoveries. https://t.co/g90MgAYCHT — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 5, 2020

And to imply that Iran was acting normally after your cash deal also defies the facts. Soleimani led attacks in Iraq, Syria and the region. We are safer without him. Diplomats are alive because POTUS acted. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 5, 2020

When Hillary Clinton posted a thread of tweets defending the deal last summer, Grenell responded similarly.

Hillary Clinton pops up to defend the Iran deal, but Richard Grenell says she was duped https://t.co/zaGyR3Fgv9 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 10, 2019

Grenell has expressed in the past his displeasure with the Trump administration pulling out of the deal because it was “Obama’s achievement.”

Ben Rhodes upset Trump pulled out of Iran deal ‘just because it was Obama’s achievement’ https://t.co/lFn8Yl2lmx — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 17, 2019

