On Friday, the New York Times reported that the Trump administration is proposing changes that would reduce the amount of climate change-related restrictions federal agencies have to put up with when looking at infrastructure projects, such as the Keystone XL pipeline.

Breaking News: U.S. federal agencies won't have to consider climate change when assessing projects like oil pipelines under a Trump administration plan https://t.co/5WmaNWk3Xm — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 3, 2020

Sounds like common sense, right?

The proposed changes to the 50-year-old National Environmental Policy Act could sharply reduce obstacles to the Keystone XL oil pipeline and other fossil fuel projects that have been stymied when courts ruled that the Trump administration did not properly consider climate change when analyzing the environmental effects of the projects.

California Sen. and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris doesn’t think so.

This Administration doesn’t care about our children’s future—they care about enriching special interests. https://t.co/BQXP6sKWm8 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 5, 2020

What about the jobs that can be created by such projects?

What about the fact that future generations will be less dependent on foreign energy sources?

***