Breaking news out of Washington, D.C. where the January 6 Committee just exposed Sidney Powell as . . . a fan of Diet Dr Pepper:

On Dec 18, 2020, Sidney Powell, Lt. Gen. Flynn, and others entered the White House for a meeting. The meeting lasted multiple hours and included two groups of Trump advisers trading insults, accusations of disloyalty to the president, and even challenges to physically fight. pic.twitter.com/azqHAENbmB — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 12, 2022

And this is a big deal to blue-check Twitter:

I'm live-blogging the Jan 6 hearing over at Wonkette. This is some dark, dark stuff. Although Sidney Powell guzzling Diet Dr Pepper and whining that she didn't get to be Special Counsel is hilarious.https://t.co/HLkGzT3gCI pic.twitter.com/8QD7IimysE — Liz Dye (@5DollarFeminist) July 12, 2022

They’re “mesmerized,” even:

absolutely mesmerized by the inclusion of sidney powell's long slug of diet dr pepper https://t.co/0jxbFOCxv1 — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) July 12, 2022

And a “star” is born:

The unexpected star of today's Jan. 6 hearing: Sidney Powell's Diet Dr. Pepper pic.twitter.com/cO3mXtxE5E — Ali Swenson (@AliSwenson) July 12, 2022

Do you mean, this “detail” will be in all the “Trump is finished!” stories tomorrow?

That detail of her taking a long swig from a can of Dr Pepper gone be in a lotttt of stories today and tomorrow — Janelle O’Dea (@jayohday) July 12, 2022

And they wonder why so many have lost faith in the media. WHO CARES WHAT SHE DRANK?

Whomst among us has not enjoyed a cool, refreshing Diet Dr. Pepper in the midst of congressional deposition — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) July 12, 2022

More reactions from the firefighters who are protecting American democracy:

Diet Dr. Pepper should post an anti-Kraken tweet now. Just…you know…for no reason. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 12, 2022

Sidney Powell spilled all of the beans on the details of her DEC. 18th coup meeting with Trump while enjoying a Diet Dr. Pepper.#January6thCommitteeHearings — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) July 12, 2022

Literally in the office, drinking a Diet Dr. Pepper, watching Sidney Powell drinking a Diet Dr. Pepper during the hearing. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) July 12, 2022

Please, don’t lump all us Diet Dr. Pepper drinkers into one group. Some of us love the crisp taste AND a peaceful transition of power. — Mr. Mark Potts (@mrmarkpotts) July 12, 2022

At least you aren't on the Diet Dr. Pepper marketing team. — Quentin Hardy (@qhardy) July 12, 2022

That clip of Powell confidently swigging from a DDP, couldn't direct that into a movie — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) July 12, 2022

Sydney Powell chugging a Diet Dr. Pepper is the content I am here for — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) July 12, 2022

six-hour crisis comms meeting at the diet dr pepper office — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) July 12, 2022

Say what you will about Sidney Powell but Diet Dr. Pepper is great. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) July 12, 2022

I would have enjoyed reading Edward Gibbon's take on Sidney Powell chugging Diet Dr. Pepper as she described her attempted seditious conspiracy. — Dan Fagin (@danfagin) July 12, 2022

And on and on and on it goes. Embarrassing.

***

