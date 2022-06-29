It’s looking more and more likely that former Republican governor and current Dem Rep. Charlie Crist is going to be the nominee and face Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.
This is an internal Crist poll, but wow. Nikki Fried is down by 21%:
Fresh poll of Florida Democratic Gov. Primary:
–@CharlieCrist 55%
–@NikkiFried 34%
-Undecided 11%
Link to the Crist internal poll here:https://t.co/PftJpLQ6yp#FlaPol pic.twitter.com/56iqsPoCLR
— Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) June 29, 2022
Crist is dominating with women voters, too:
.@CharlieCrist dominating all demographics
-Women voters favor Crist 55% to 35%.
-Black voters favor Crist over @NikkiFried 58% to 31%
— Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) June 29, 2022
From the poll:
Crist’s dominance in the race crosses demographic lines:•Black voters favor Crist to Fried 58% — 31%, White voters favor Crist 55% — 36%, andLatino voters favor Crist 48% — 38%.•Across the ideological spectrum, voters prefer Crist to Fried. He leads among liberals with 53% — 37%. Crist leads among moderates with 54% — 35% for Fried. And Cristwins among conservative Democrats with 64% — 28%.•Crist garners the support of 55% of both women and men, while Fried has the support of35% of women and 34% of men.•Among voters that rate their level of motivation to vote a 10 on a scale of 0 to 10, Crist leads 58% to 34%, while Fried does better among those who do not rate their motivation at a 10 (45% Crist — 36% Fried).
And no wonder Crist is backing out of debates. He doesn’t need to:
Just found out Charlie backed out from another debate.
Come on Charlie, what are you afraid of? pic.twitter.com/j9dbLBxeAW
— Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) June 29, 2022
Pathetic:
Tag Charlie if you think he should debate me.
— Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) June 29, 2022
So, vote for Nikki because, like Donald Trump, she writes her own tweets? LOL:
I’ll be the first governor of Florida who reads and responds to you here.
I’m sure you can tell I’m the only candidate who actually tweets. 😉
— Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) June 29, 2022
Just drop out, Nikki:
— RED BROWARD (@RedBroward) June 29, 2022
