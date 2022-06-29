It’s looking more and more likely that former Republican governor and current Dem Rep. Charlie Crist is going to be the nominee and face Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

This is an internal Crist poll, but wow. Nikki Fried is down by 21%:

Crist is dominating with women voters, too:

Trending

From the poll:

Crist’s dominance in the race crosses demographic lines:
Black voters favor Crist to Fried 58% — 31%, White voters favor Crist 55% — 36%, andLatino voters favor Crist 48% — 38%.
Across the ideological spectrum, voters prefer Crist to Fried. He leads among liberals with 53% — 37%. Crist leads among moderates with 54% — 35% for Fried. And Cristwins among conservative Democrats with 64% — 28%.
Crist garners the support of 55% of both women and men, while Fried has the support of35% of women and 34% of men.
Among voters that rate their level of motivation to vote a 10 on a scale of 0 to 10, Crist leads 58% to 34%, while Fried does better among those who do not rate their motivation at a 10 (45% Crist — 36% Fried).

And no wonder Crist is backing out of debates. He doesn’t need to:

Pathetic:

So, vote for Nikki because, like Donald Trump, she writes her own tweets? LOL:

Just drop out, Nikki:

***

Related:

DeSantis Thunderdome’: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis enters local politics in a big way

Disgraced DeSantis foe Andrew Gillum has chosen the perfect lawyer to represent him on federal fraud charges

New poll of NH GOP primary voters shows a major shift toward DeSantis ahead of 2024

DeSantis staffer rebuts Hillary Clinton with an ‘amazing’ Clarence Thomas anecdote

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Charlie CristNikki Fried