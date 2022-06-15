Earlier this morning, we told you how Elon Musk — the richest person in the world — is “leaning towards” supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024:

Well, maybe Elon like DeSantis for his common-man appeal? Check out the latest FEC report on the Florida Republican’s net worth:

“Gov. DeSantis, who is 43, still has over $21,000 in student loans. He doesn’t trade individual stocks. His net worth is $318,987, far lower than many top politicians and if he runs for president he may clock in at the lowest net worth in a crowded field.”

Note: His reported net worth DECREASED by $30,000 in the past year as he “appears to be spending down cash” from the sale of his only home:

That’s right. Elderly socialist Bernie Sanders is wealthier than Ron DeSantis. Let that sink in for a minute:

Matt Walsh adds, “just more reasons to prefer DeSantis over anyone else in the potential 2024 field”:

And others agree:

“That’s what an honest political leader looks like”:

So, will he run?

And we can’t wait to see what happens with President Joe Biden’s plan for student loan cancelation. It’s like a fastball down the middle of the plate and Gov. DeSantis is just waiting to crush it out of the park:

