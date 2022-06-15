Earlier this morning, we told you how Elon Musk — the richest person in the world — is “leaning towards” supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024:

SIREN: Elon Musk says he's 'leaning towards' supporting Ron DeSantis for President in 2024 https://t.co/SIWMzMZKLz — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 15, 2022

Well, maybe Elon like DeSantis for his common-man appeal? Check out the latest FEC report on the Florida Republican’s net worth:

“Gov. DeSantis, who is 43, still has over $21,000 in student loans. He doesn’t trade individual stocks. His net worth is $318,987, far lower than many top politicians and if he runs for president he may clock in at the lowest net worth in a crowded field.”

Gov. DeSantis, who is 43, still has over $21,000 in student loans. He doesn't trade individual stocks. His net worth is $318,987, far lower than many top politicians and if he runs for president he may clock in at the lowest net worth in a crowded field. pic.twitter.com/EI54GkOT4H — Kimberly Leonard (@leonardkl) June 14, 2022

Note: His reported net worth DECREASED by $30,000 in the past year as he “appears to be spending down cash” from the sale of his only home:

Gov. DeSantis appears to be spending down cash from sale of family’s only home, which had been deposited into that $202,000 USAA account with a previous balance as high as $235,000. His reported net worth dropped $30,000 during last year. https://t.co/6ian1c6uuE https://t.co/DP4H4DRL1F — Ted Bridis (@tbridis) June 14, 2022

That’s right. Elderly socialist Bernie Sanders is wealthier than Ron DeSantis. Let that sink in for a minute:

Bernie Sanders is ten times richer than Gov DeSantis https://t.co/4kf72AtQCM — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) June 14, 2022

Matt Walsh adds, “just more reasons to prefer DeSantis over anyone else in the potential 2024 field”:

Just more reasons to prefer DeSantis over anyone else in the potential 2024 field https://t.co/1ekYzGSdv1 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 14, 2022

And others agree:

That makes him more likable https://t.co/o9LDGbwyyw — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 15, 2022

“That’s what an honest political leader looks like”:

That's what an honest political leader looks like. Now do the Biden Syndicate. https://t.co/xKBiyXYqYs — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) June 15, 2022

So, will he run?

This adds to his already growing appeal. Millions of voters are weary of choosing among elderly millionaires. #DeSantis https://t.co/QULOlfRgJq — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) June 14, 2022

And we can’t wait to see what happens with President Joe Biden’s plan for student loan cancelation. It’s like a fastball down the middle of the plate and Gov. DeSantis is just waiting to crush it out of the park:

I was surprised to learn that Ron DeSantis still has student loans. But guess what? He doesn't think WE should have to pay them off… unlike @AOC who literally would force working-class taxpayers to take the hit for her own student loans. (Source: https://t.co/ukcR0ROKfQ) https://t.co/sTJlVRkngO — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) June 15, 2022

***

Related:

Christina Pushaw shreds WaPo for ‘blatant factual errors’ in article about Gov. DeSantis

Fla. DA candidate & beach Grim Reaper marks D-Day anniversary by comparing Gov. Ron DeSantis to… guess who

SIREN: Elon Musk says he’s ‘leaning towards’ supporting Ron DeSantis for President in 2024

Gov. Ron DeSantis drives final nail into WaPo’s #journalism coffin by pointing out why Christina Pushaw triggers the media