Just to update you on this story from Sunday night, the NYPD is now offering a reward of up to $3500 for tips leading to the arrest of the two men caught on video beating an Asian man on a New York City subway platform last week.

From the NYPD Crime Stoppers:

“WANTED for an Assault on the “A/C” train platform of the Fulton Street subway station. #Manhattan @NYPD1pct TD#2 on 5/27/22 @ 3:30 PM a 42-yo male victim was punched multiple times about the body by two unidentified males. Reward up to $3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS CONFIDENTIAL!”

WANTED for an Assault on the “A/C” train platform of the Fulton Street subway station. #Manhattan @NYPD1pct TD#2 on 5/27/22 @ 3:30 PM a 42-yo male victim was punched multiple times about the body by two unidentified males. Reward up to $3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/1rEWVqvANY — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 31, 2022

ICYMI, here’s the video that went viral:

A group of men attack a man in a New York subway. The victim looks to be Asian. Asking for the public’s help in identifying the attackers and having them arrested. One man is holding the defenseless man as others punch him. New York subways are not safe. Video sent by follower. pic.twitter.com/pEsKFCrznY — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) May 29, 2022

After the video, there were some reports — thanks to this account below — that the Asian man had sexually assaulted a female passenger on the train and the Black men were hold him until police arrived:

Hello, I am commenting on this thread bc I was there and witnessed it. Please message me for more details but the Asian man attempted to rape a you girl on the train and was stopped by the man holding him. The story being told on this thread is not accurate at all. — B rich (@blair_blair27) May 29, 2022

Um, but that doesn’t make what’s in the video legal:

Claims that the victim was harassing a girl on a train do not make this act permissible under the law, in the exact same way that guilt of a lynched person would not make a lynching permissible. This is a foundation of social order. https://t.co/6I76Ktdl3x — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) May 31, 2022

The Daily Mail caught up with the man in the video who says he’s innocent:

Asian man who was brutally beaten at a NYC subway station was lied about by his assailants who claimed he tried to sexually assault women. He was asleep when they grabbed him and started beating him up for the camera. He doesn’t know why he was attacked. https://t.co/W8zGKiR0ec — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 2, 2022

According to the Daily Mail, the NYPD had no report of a sexual assault on the train:

Police have released photos of the alleged attackers and are asking the public’s help in locating them. Police have received no reports of an alleged sexual assault, police sources told DailyMail.com Tuesday night.

