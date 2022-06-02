Meet New York State Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn representing the 42nd district (Brooklyn). Last night, without any evidence, she claimed the mass shooting at a Tulsa, Okla. hospital was fueled by white supremacy.

She tweeted:

“We can’t even process one mass shooting before the next occurs. Today’s atrocity in Tulsa happened on the 101st anniversary of the Tulsa Black Wall Street massacre. White Supremacy is clearly a factor. @JoeBiden

Police have since identified the gunman as Michael Louis and the murders don’t appear to be linked to white supremacy:

Trending

Louis reportedly targeted Dr. Phillips after complaining about back pain following surgery:

“On May 19, Louis went to hospital for back surgery. Phillips was doctor, Louis was released May 24, but complained many times of back pain seeking meds.”

Louis reportedly bought two guns this week:

Here’s the timeline:

Louis killed three others during his rampage:

We can’t believe the tweet is still up, but it is:

Screenshot for posterity:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Tulsa

Recommended Twitchy Video