Meet New York State Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn representing the 42nd district (Brooklyn). Last night, without any evidence, she claimed the mass shooting at a Tulsa, Okla. hospital was fueled by white supremacy.

She tweeted:

“We can’t even process one mass shooting before the next occurs. Today’s atrocity in Tulsa happened on the 101st anniversary of the Tulsa Black Wall Street massacre. White Supremacy is clearly a factor. @JoeBiden“

Police have since identified the gunman as Michael Louis and the murders don’t appear to be linked to white supremacy:

SUSPECT NAME: Michael Louis Tulsa Police say he targeted Dr. Preston Phillips following a recent surgery @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/MDxwWT3OkP — Shannon Rousseau (@shannonrousseau) June 2, 2022

Louis reportedly targeted Dr. Phillips after complaining about back pain following surgery:

“On May 19, Louis went to hospital for back surgery. Phillips was doctor, Louis was released May 24, but complained many times of back pain seeking meds.”

Louis reportedly bought two guns this week:

Louis bought an AR-15 and a 45 cal pistol this week, leading up to shooting. — Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) June 2, 2022

Here’s the timeline:

Here's the timeline of events ⬇️ 5/19: Michael Louis gets back surgery

5/29: Louis buys a handgun from a pawn shop

5/31: Louis sees Dr. Preston Phillips for post-op treatment

6/1: Louis calls for more treatment. He then buys an AR-15 and kills Dr. Phillips & 3 others | @NewsOn6 — Shannon Rousseau (@shannonrousseau) June 2, 2022

Louis killed three others during his rampage:

Tulsa Police Chief says Dr Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Green, William Love, and (shooter) Michael Louis were killed yesterday in the Tulsa shooting. — Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) June 2, 2022

***

