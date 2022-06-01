JP Morgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon warned of an economic “hurricane” headed toward the United States.

“You better brace yourself,” he says:

Watch for yourself:

Transcript:

It’s a hurricane. Right now, it’s kind of sunny. Things are doing fine. Everyone thinks the fed can handle this.

That hurricane is right out there, down the road, coming our way.

We just don’t know if it’s a minor one or super-storm Sandy or Andrew or something like that.

And you better brace yourself.

He warned back in May that “there were storm clouds looming over the US economy”:

And now it’s a hurricane:

But he doesn’t know if it’s a minor storm or a major one like Sandy that hit the New York City metropolitan area or Andrew which destroyed a chunk of South Florida near Homestead (Miami got lucky):

He did say “bright clouds” are out there, whatever that is. We’ll assume he meant “bright skies”:

So, how many in America are actually ready for this storm?

Yep:

And it will be impossible for team Biden to discount what he’s said because the White House has used Dimon as an expert in the past:

Editor’s note: We’ve corrected a typo in the headline of this post.

***

