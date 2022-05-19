Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer held a press conference today to champion abortion, but check out his dopey sign. . .

It sure looks like it says, “DEMOCRATS FIGHT REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS”?

Senate Democratic women, and Leader Schumer, are holding a press conference now on abortion. “The overturning of Roe would be the greatest backslide of individual liberties in half a century.” pic.twitter.com/opLxKaMiPm — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) May 19, 2022

LOL FAIL! Which intern made the “for” so tiny?

they probably should've made the "for" on their sign a little bit bigger 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/hTEc6kVKZr — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 19, 2022

How are Dems so bad at this?

Democrats fight reproductive rights? uh oh… planned parenthood isn't going to be happy! — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 19, 2022

The head-on view of the sign isn’t any better:

What a doofus.

***

Related:

Abortion doctor accuses Rep. Chip Roy of using ‘inflammatory language’ for confronting her with reality

Abortion advocate won’t make a distinction between a baby who’s one hour old and one still in the birth canal

Woman explains why ‘abortion is an act of love’ compared to adoption by white evangelicals

‘Trust the experts™’: Pro-abortion witness tells Rep. Dan Bishop that yes, men can get pregnant and have abortions

Women’s March promises a ‘Summer of Rage’ over abortion

Fast Company vows to ‘disclose’ those companies that don’t take its ‘survey’ on their abortion stance

Recommended Twitchy Video