Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer held a press conference today to champion abortion, but check out his dopey sign. . .
It sure looks like it says, “DEMOCRATS FIGHT REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS”?
Senate Democratic women, and Leader Schumer, are holding a press conference now on abortion.
“The overturning of Roe would be the greatest backslide of individual liberties in half a century.” pic.twitter.com/opLxKaMiPm
— Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) May 19, 2022
LOL FAIL! Which intern made the “for” so tiny?
they probably should've made the "for" on their sign a little bit bigger 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/hTEc6kVKZr
— Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 19, 2022
How are Dems so bad at this?
Democrats fight reproductive rights? uh oh… planned parenthood isn't going to be happy!
— Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 19, 2022
The head-on view of the sign isn’t any better:
.@SenSchumer, Murray and Senate Democratic Women on Abortion – LIVE online here: https://t.co/ySuubq3sO8 pic.twitter.com/xYr33emBS8
— CSPAN (@cspan) May 19, 2022
What a doofus.
