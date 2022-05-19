Florida gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist just asked his followers, “Who else agrees that Florida has become less free under Ron DeSantis’ leadership?”:
Who else agrees that Florida has become less free under Ron DeSantis’ leadership? 🤚
— Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) May 19, 2022
Um, Charlie, did you steal this from your Dem opponent, Nikki Fried? Here’s what she tweeted yesterday:
Florida is less free because of Ron DeSantis.
— Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) May 18, 2022
And Crist tweeted about Gov. Ron DeSantis and math textbooks at 8:30 PM on Wednesday. . .
What does Ron DeSantis hate?
A) math textbooks
B) voting rights
C) mickey mouse
D)👆All of the above👆
— Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) May 19, 2022
. . .which was a few hours after Fried tweeted about math textbooks:
DeSantis is banning math books, I want to expand Medicaid.
— Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) May 18, 2022
LOL. The “debate” between these two should be interesting. Will they even disagree on a single thing?
Choose your nominee. pic.twitter.com/vn6GXaiU4Y
— Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) May 18, 2022
***
