Florida gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist just asked his followers, “Who else agrees that Florida has become less free under Ron DeSantis’ leadership?”:

Who else agrees that Florida has become less free under Ron DeSantis’ leadership? 🤚 — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) May 19, 2022

Um, Charlie, did you steal this from your Dem opponent, Nikki Fried? Here’s what she tweeted yesterday:

Florida is less free because of Ron DeSantis. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) May 18, 2022

And Crist tweeted about Gov. Ron DeSantis and math textbooks at 8:30 PM on Wednesday. . .

What does Ron DeSantis hate?

A) math textbooks

B) voting rights

C) mickey mouse

D)👆All of the above👆 — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) May 19, 2022

. . .which was a few hours after Fried tweeted about math textbooks:

DeSantis is banning math books, I want to expand Medicaid. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) May 18, 2022

LOL. The “debate” between these two should be interesting. Will they even disagree on a single thing?

