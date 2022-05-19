Florida gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist just asked his followers, “Who else agrees that Florida has become less free under Ron DeSantis’ leadership?”:

Um, Charlie, did you steal this from your Dem opponent, Nikki Fried? Here’s what she tweeted yesterday:

And Crist tweeted about Gov. Ron DeSantis and math textbooks at 8:30 PM on Wednesday. . .

. . .which was a few hours after Fried tweeted about math textbooks:

LOL. The “debate” between these two should be interesting. Will they even disagree on a single thing?

