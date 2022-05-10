Who’s ready for some voting?

Today we have primaries in West Virginia and Nebraska and our partner Decision Desk HQ breaks down what’s being “closely watched” in today’s voting:

“Two races that are being closely watched are the GOP primaries in WV-02 (featuring two incumbent members) and NE Gov”:

It's primary day in West Virginia and Nebraska. Two races that are being closely watched are the GOP primaries in WV-02 (featuring two incumbent members) and NE Gov. Our race previews are here:https://t.co/zdHACU9lmV Be sure to like, subscribe, and sign up for notifications. — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) May 10, 2022

Analysis here:

In West Virginia’s second congressional district, we have a contest between two incumbents — Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney — vying for one seat after redistricting:

Merry primary day, Nebraska and West Virginia! In West Virginia, Republican Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney are opponents in the 1st of 5 U.S. House incumbent-vs-incumbent primaries after redistricting. #WV02 #WVPOL pic.twitter.com/N99LvB3dJ7 — Greg Giroux (@greggiroux) May 10, 2022

Rep. Mooney received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, but Rep. McKinley looks to have the edge with voters in the new district:

McKinley represents 64% of registered Republicans in #WV02 though Mooney got Trump's endorsement after McKinley voted for 2021 infrastructure law and a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission. (McKinley opposed the select committee now leading the inquiry).https://t.co/L6sKZmHOpb #wvpol — Greg Giroux (@greggiroux) May 10, 2022

And McKinley “represents 19 of the 27 counties in new #WV02 including Wood (Parkersburg), Monongalia (Morgantown), Harrison (Clarksburg), Marion (Fairmont)”:

McKinley represents 19 of the 27 counties in new #WV02 including Wood (Parkersburg), Monongalia (Morgantown), Harrison (Clarksburg), Marion (Fairmont) I've highlighted the 8 that Mooney represents (W to E: Lewis, Upshur, Randolph, Hardy, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson) pic.twitter.com/Vufer7OUyq — Greg Giroux (@greggiroux) May 10, 2022

But the latest poll shows Mooney with the lead:

a new #WV02 poll from MetroNews shows Mooney leading McKinley, 48% to 33%, a week out from the primaryhttps://t.co/riads7eqkN — Erin Covey (@ercovey) May 6, 2022

Rep McKinley also has the endorsement of Dem Sen. Joe Manchin:

VIP ==> Joe Manchin trashes Biden’s BBB agenda in a new campaign ad for a REPUBLICAN https://t.co/b886gW4Ah1 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 1, 2022

From our post:

“Dem Sen. Joe Manchin in West Virginia has a new ad out in support of Republican David McKinley who is running against incumbent Republican Alex Mooney in the state’s second congressional district.”

And in Nebraska, it’s a 9-way contest with Trump-endorsed Charles Herbster, Jim Pillen and Brett Lindstrom in the lead:

The Nebraska gubernatorial primary is a three-way race between Charles Herbster, Jim Pillen and Brett Lindstrom. Herbster, who's been endorsed by Trump, attended the Jan. 6 rally. But he's seen his lead in the polls falter after claims of sexual assault. — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) May 10, 2022

Exit question: Can Trump’s endorsement put Herbster over the top? Stay tuned:

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET in West Virginia, 9:00 p.m. ET in Nebraska.

***

Recommended Twitchy Video