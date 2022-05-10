Who’s ready for some voting?

Today we have primaries in West Virginia and Nebraska and our partner Decision Desk HQ breaks down what’s being “closely watched” in today’s voting:

“Two races that are being closely watched are the GOP primaries in WV-02 (featuring two incumbent members) and NE Gov”:

Analysis here:

In West Virginia’s second congressional district, we have a contest between two incumbents — Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney — vying for one seat after redistricting:

Trending

Rep. Mooney received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, but Rep. McKinley looks to have the edge with voters in the new district:

And McKinley “represents 19 of the 27 counties in new #WV02 including Wood (Parkersburg), Monongalia (Morgantown), Harrison (Clarksburg), Marion (Fairmont)”:

But the latest poll shows Mooney with the lead:

Rep McKinley also has the endorsement of Dem Sen. Joe Manchin:

From our post:

“Dem Sen. Joe Manchin in West Virginia has a new ad out in support of Republican David McKinley who is running against incumbent Republican Alex Mooney in the state’s second congressional district.”

And in Nebraska, it’s a 9-way contest with Trump-endorsed Charles Herbster, Jim Pillen and Brett Lindstrom in the lead:

Exit question: Can Trump’s endorsement put Herbster over the top? Stay tuned:

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET in West Virginia, 9:00 p.m. ET in Nebraska.

***

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: nebraskaWest Virginia

Recommended Twitchy Video