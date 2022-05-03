Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, congratulated their son Cole and future daughter-in-law, Greenley Littlejohn, on their recent engagement:
“Kamala and I are so excited to welcome you to the family, Greenley!” the second gentleman tweeted. “Congratulations to our son Cole and future daughter-in-law on their engagement — we wish you a lifetime of happiness.”
Kamala and I are so excited to welcome you to the family, Greenley! Congratulations to our son Cole and future daughter-in-law on their engagement — we wish you a lifetime of happiness.
— Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) May 2, 2022
But, we have one question about the engagement. What’s the carbon footprint of this spectacle?
“Greenley’s going to be a great part of our family," second gentleman Doug Emhoff said. https://t.co/s5Ipxt5Pdr
— HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) May 3, 2022
Watch it for yourself:
View this post on Instagram
They both better ride bikes to work because this damage to the planet is going to take a lot on their part to undo.
***