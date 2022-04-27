CNN is reporting what many liberals secretly feared: The “Manhattan grand jury empaneled to hear Trump investigation will expire this week and not be extended”:

NEW: Manhattan grand jury empaneled to hear Trump investigation will expire this week and not be extended, sources tell @CNN https://t.co/58sT8xveCv — Kara Scannell (@KaraScannell) April 27, 2022

It’s “sad trombone” time:

From CNN:

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office referred to Braggs’ previous statements and declined further comment. In New York state, unlike in federal courts, prosecutors are required to bring witnesses before the grand jury and can’t rely upon detective or agents to summarize witness testimony. Prosecutors generally stop presenting evidence to a grand jury if they’re not intending to immediately seek an indictment because it is time-consuming and could expose a future case to scrutiny. Witnesses who appear before multiple grand juries are at risk of giving inconsistent statements, and prosecutors can be accused of jury shopping.

They’re so mad they’re copying Twitchy’s headline style? LOLOLOL:

Special grand jury seated in Manhattan DA's probe of Trump Org. finances set to EXPIRE on FRIDAY. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) April 27, 2022

And Aaron Rupar noted that “Trump’s entire life is one long demonstration that laws mean little when there is no accountability for breaking them”:

Trump's entire life is one long demonstration that laws mean little when there is no accountability for breaking them https://t.co/W3AG9EqHvr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2022

Um, hello? Dems are in charge right now:

Democrats should really think about electing people are aren’t complete wimps. https://t.co/ZNVa64Q1dD — Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) April 27, 2022

Good luck with that.

