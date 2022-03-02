In an interview this morning on CNN, White House press secretary Jen Psaki reminded everyone that for some unexplained reason, Vladimir Putin keeps invading Ukraine when Joe Biden is in office, first as Vice President and now as President:

“You know, I was at the State Department. The President was the Vice President the last time Russia invaded Ukraine. This is a pattern of horror from this present, from President Putin and from the cronies around him.”

Watch for yourself:

Jen Psaki: Biden "was the vice president the last time Russia invaded Ukraine, this is a pattern" pic.twitter.com/fFwbYLKyRi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 2, 2022

She accidentally said “the quiet part out loud”?

Psaki saying the quiet part out loud https://t.co/V1OnEP5S3Q — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) March 2, 2022

And, “yes, Sherlock,” we also see the pattern:

Yes, Sherlock, there is a pattern https://t.co/y2IPRGN95F — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) March 2, 2022

“Not great messaging” from the woman whose job it is to, you know, get the White House message across:

Reminding people that a top adversary has taken advantage of your boss not just once, but twice, is…not great messaging. #Ukraine https://t.co/Zj7l6T9zZN — John Cooper (@thejcoop) March 2, 2022

Thanks for the reminder, Jen!

In case you weren’t aware of the way adversaries have consistently taken advantage of Joe Biden’s weakness. https://t.co/qJODNF2fiG — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 2, 2022

We expect it won’t happen often:

For once, I agree with @jrpsaki. Jen is right, Russia's invasions of Ukraine do follow a pattern, and this pattern always happens when Democrats are in the White House. https://t.co/Yb2pEZzsJH — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) March 2, 2022

***

