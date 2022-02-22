Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dunked her face in a bowl of “ice water” on Instagram last night in order to “destress.” Or something.

Check it out:

AOC dunks her face in a bowl of ice water to destress on Instagram live pic.twitter.com/oPVoK0i7xH — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) February 22, 2022

Why, yes, ice water is “very very cold”:

The best part is where we learn that ice water is "VERY VERY COLD" https://t.co/QvZAs5uJ9N — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 22, 2022

But because it’s AOC she’ll get a pass for this nonsense:

Twitter likes to dunk on MTG for being a moron (which she is) yet silent when AOC literally is doing dumb shit like this. https://t.co/02thWjRgqk — ClassicalLibMOT (@CygnusA81) February 22, 2022

And, we’ll note, there’s no ice in the bowl of ice water:

Not one ice cube in that bowl. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/xvv78oul3v — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) February 22, 2022

How cold could it be?

LOL:

But if you make fun of this vapid person, it's only because you're racist, sexist and want to date her. https://t.co/uY2wFJ3MHX — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) February 22, 2022

***

Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video