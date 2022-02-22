With the White House finally admitting that Russia did invade Ukraine. . .

. . . our embassy in Kyiv is fighting back with a meme. Literally:

The point of the meme, we assume, is to show that Ukraine has not always been a part of Russia:

But, in a way, it actually reinforces Putin’s point:

Well done, everyone:

Our foreign policy is run by children:

Exit question: Was this tweeted before or after the evacuation?

***

