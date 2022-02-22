With the White House finally admitting that Russia did invade Ukraine. . .

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House now calling Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion, sets stage for strong sanctions. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 22, 2022

. . . our embassy in Kyiv is fighting back with a meme. Literally:

The point of the meme, we assume, is to show that Ukraine has not always been a part of Russia:

Also this, which helps debunk the "Ukraine has always been part of Russia" lie:https://t.co/RdSOPRsqTF — Greg Olear (@gregolear) February 22, 2022

But, in a way, it actually reinforces Putin’s point:

yes, well, this was kinda what Putin was saying in his meandering peroration about the origins of the Russian identity being rooted in modern day Ukraine. https://t.co/wVKMUMd5zL — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 22, 2022

Well done, everyone:

I know, sick burns and all that. I'm bad at yas keweening the memes. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 22, 2022

Our foreign policy is run by children:

Begun, the meme war has. https://t.co/X8YJAbYvAh — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 22, 2022

Exit question: Was this tweeted before or after the evacuation?

BREAKING: The Biden admin has ordered all remaining State Department personnel out of Ukraine. The embassy had previously relocated from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv. Now they are shifting to Poland. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 21, 2022

