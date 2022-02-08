“Fang Fang” — the suspected Chinese spy linked to Rep. Eric Swalwell — is trending this morning. . .

. . .and it’s because of this tweet from the congressman himself:

Putting aside the human rights violations, economic espionage, and censorship…there’s no snow on the damn mountains. Why are the WINTER Olympics in Beijing?! — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 8, 2022

Give her a call, Eric!

Call Fang Fang!! — Jeffrey Mishler (@cyberdent56) February 8, 2022

And if this is so bothersome to the California Dem, might we suggest a hearing on how China is able to influence Western politicians?

Because, @RepSwalwell, too many Western political leaders are compromised by cash (including campaign cash) and other Chinese communist influence operations. https://t.co/vUvF0qo33c https://t.co/f5eoMy9sEl — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 8, 2022

He can even testify if he wants to!

***

