CNN’s Jake Tapper shared this link to a local report out of Washington state on the Mukilteo School District pulling “To Kill a Mockingbird” from its curriculum, which, as you’d expect, as lots of blue-checks up in arms:

Another school board removing another heralded book from its curriculum: "To Kill a Mockingbird" will be removed from the Mukilteo WA School District's ninth-grade English/Language Arts required reading list.https://t.co/xBeKP9nGfW via @KING5Seattle — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 28, 2022

But it’s pretty clear that many of the people commenting on Tapper’s link didn’t bother to watch the report. Because, if they had, they’d find out right quick that it’s not conservatives who are behind the move. From the video:

“The use of the N-word within the text like ‘To Kill a Mockingbird written by a white author who lacks the cultural lens to accurately present the lived experience of racism by the marginalized, then placed in the hands of teachers who lack that same knowledge does nothing but reinforce the concept of racism.”

LOL. Guys, CLICK the link before commenting, heh?

Because fascism. https://t.co/6DeawXOgF5 — Pima County Democratic Party (@PimaDems) January 28, 2022

"To Kill a Mockingbird" is a frequent target of attempted censorship, sadly. It was one of the top 10 books subject to challenges at schools/libraries in 2020, per American Library Association.

Rest of the list here: https://t.co/DZAaPqDcYs https://t.co/BV8kCap14Y — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) January 28, 2022

This is insane https://t.co/f6pEmMQ8Ty — Astrid Martinez (@astridtv1) January 28, 2022

What are we becoming? https://t.co/1mkQ8n6kAS — craasch – author of "Imperfect Union" (@craasch) January 28, 2022

A book that readers routinely select as the most important book of the 20th century.https://t.co/FOYCyOlPvp https://t.co/rw1gQhOrQm — Ed Lavandera (@edlavaCNN) January 28, 2022

"To Kill a Mockingbird" is removed from a school curriculum because it makes racists uncomfortable? whatever reasons are given, this must be the real reason. https://t.co/x1hiQkMPKR — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) January 28, 2022

Without a basic reading curriculum of such books, students at these schools may find themselves at a disadvantage in applying for and thriving at colleges, just as students elsewhere found themselves after states removed evolution from the curriculum. https://t.co/pFgiiYdbd0 https://t.co/wfk0HZahQm — Patt Morrison (@pattmlatimes) January 28, 2022

i have read this book every year from the first time i read it. https://t.co/CKn57ytDGq — Caryn Rose (@carynrose) January 28, 2022

I knew this was coming but I still can’t believe it https://t.co/JIHzN7RLvm — Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) January 28, 2022

Now, let’s see if any of these people correct themselves.

