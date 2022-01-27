Well, President Joe Biden’s attempt at comedy while announcing the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer didn’t go so well. Have a watch:

Biden tries standup. Sloppy delivery… pic.twitter.com/Zp93k7wtzl — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) January 27, 2022

You know, one of these people sounds a lot older than the other one. . .

Breyer is four years older than Biden and sounds healthier and more coherent. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 27, 2022

. . .and it’s not the guy retiring:

Having just heard Joe Biden and Justice Breyer speak, it seems they got the wrong person to retire… — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 27, 2022

And it’s not the guy who is actually older:

Stephen Breyer is four years older than Joe Biden and sounds way more sharp and articulate — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 27, 2022

It *should* be a bigger deal:

Pretty wild that Breyer is older than Biden and yet the contrast between their mental capacities is pretty stark. Funny how nobody discusses this. — e-beth (@ebeth360) January 27, 2022

You can watch the whole thing here:

Happening Now: President Biden and Justice Stephen Breyer deliver remarks. https://t.co/U36kr4XPIw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 27, 2022

***

Recommended Twitchy Video