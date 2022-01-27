Well, President Joe Biden’s attempt at comedy while announcing the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer didn’t go so well. Have a watch:

You know, one of these people sounds a lot older than the other one. . .

. . .and it’s not the guy retiring:

And it’s not the guy who is actually older:

It *should* be a bigger deal:

You can watch the whole thing here:

