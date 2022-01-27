The Heritage Foundation’s Mike Howell shared this photo to show everyone what’s really going on in D.C.

“Little told story is that Dem staffers in DC just don’t come to work. They’re all in their pajamas at home on zooms. Check out the mail pile up at the Dem Policy office. Might want to check this, could be some good ideas in there because their other ones are terrible”:

Little told story is that Dem staffers in DC just don’t come to work. They’re all in their pajamas at home on zooms. Check out the mail pile up at the Dem Policy office. Might want to check this, could be some good ideas in there because their other ones are terrible pic.twitter.com/gsqpSh8CsU — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) January 27, 2022

Is it too much to ask that Dem staffers, you know, come to work?

Apparently, this is happening with other Dem offices as well:

Walking by offices in any of the house office buildings you can tell if an office is a dem office by if there's 7 stacks of newspaper on the floor or not https://t.co/1fg3HNSlIs — Dominic Panarese (@DominicPanarese) January 27, 2022

And it’s likely that the people who should be in this office are all triple-vaccinated:

Maybe they shouldn’t get paid! What’s worse is that these staffers are most likely #vaxxed, masked, and #boosted, and STILL refuse to go in to #work like NORMAL people do EVERY DAY.#SaveOurCountry #ampFW https://t.co/1ZDgmxRC9b — FreedomWorks (@FreedomWorks) January 27, 2022

Hey, if Dems won’t return to normal there are some Republicans who can use the extra office space. Just saying:

If @HouseDemocrats aren't using their office spaces, we'll gladly annex it https://t.co/NUVNtsuEUv — Miranda Dabney (@mirandadabs) January 27, 2022

***

Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video