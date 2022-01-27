The Heritage Foundation’s Mike Howell shared this photo to show everyone what’s really going on in D.C.

“Little told story is that Dem staffers in DC just don’t come to work. They’re all in their pajamas at home on zooms. Check out the mail pile up at the Dem Policy office. Might want to check this, could be some good ideas in there because their other ones are terrible”:

Is it too much to ask that Dem staffers, you know, come to work?

Trending

Apparently, this is happening with other Dem offices as well:

And it’s likely that the people who should be in this office are all triple-vaccinated:

Hey, if Dems won’t return to normal there are some Republicans who can use the extra office space. Just saying:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video