The Chicago Department of Public Health has turned to TikTok in an effort to get more people masked up. What could go wrong?

Have a watch:

The best mask is the one that fits your face and is most comfortable for you! 😷😷😷 Do your part and #ProtectChicago. pic.twitter.com/vfzB7wCtpt — Chicago Department of Public Health – CDPH (@ChiPublicHealth) January 21, 2022

That was . . . awful:

DEFINITELY NOT A CULT! https://t.co/U1bXBvd4xN — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 21, 2022

And who exactly are they targeting?

Who does this appeal to? https://t.co/e51cH9Fh0q — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 22, 2022

Maybe they should do a TikTok encouraging at-risk people to wear N95 masks and then leave the rest of us alone:

At least they are all healthy and fit; that's what will protect them from severe covid complications. No comment on the face decorations. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 21, 2022

Or, better yet, do a TikTok telling Chicagoans to stop shooting each other?

How many people are going to die in shootings in Chicago this weekend? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 22, 2022

Good advice:

Delete your department https://t.co/5HkgSZVZ4N — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 21, 2022

