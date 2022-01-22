The Chicago Department of Public Health has turned to TikTok in an effort to get more people masked up. What could go wrong?
Have a watch:
The best mask is the one that fits your face and is most comfortable for you!
😷😷😷
Do your part and #ProtectChicago. pic.twitter.com/vfzB7wCtpt
— Chicago Department of Public Health – CDPH (@ChiPublicHealth) January 21, 2022
That was . . . awful:
DEFINITELY NOT A CULT! https://t.co/U1bXBvd4xN
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 21, 2022
And who exactly are they targeting?
Who does this appeal to? https://t.co/e51cH9Fh0q
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 22, 2022
Maybe they should do a TikTok encouraging at-risk people to wear N95 masks and then leave the rest of us alone:
At least they are all healthy and fit; that's what will protect them from severe covid complications. No comment on the face decorations.
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 21, 2022
Or, better yet, do a TikTok telling Chicagoans to stop shooting each other?
How many people are going to die in shootings in Chicago this weekend?
— Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 22, 2022
Good advice:
Delete your department https://t.co/5HkgSZVZ4N
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 21, 2022
***