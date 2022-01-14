Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) plans to introduce a bill that would prevent members of Congress from trading individual stocks. . .

. . .and that’s something Kansas City Star columnist Dave Helling is very supportive of:

But a few hours after the above tweet, Helling followed it up with this incoherent attack on Hawley for owning a mutual fund:

Trending

Does Helling realize that in his example Hawley is actually working against his own financial interests?

What an incredible self-own:

And it’s even worse if this particular fund is in Hawley’s 401k:

Hawley press secretary Abigal Marone fired back, tweeting “This is why no one takes the Star seriously”:

It is up there:

This is *EXACTLY* what many want politicians to do:

Exit question: Does he want journos to disclose their mutual fund holdings, too?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video