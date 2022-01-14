And there it is: The *Hitler* comparison from wannabe DeSantis challenger Nikki Fried:

Agriculture Commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried said that Governor DeSantis compares to Adolf Hitler "in a lot of ways" during an interview with The Florida Roundup. "I have studied Hitler and how he got to power." 🤡 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 15, 2022

“How original”:

How original — Kevin Boyd 🇺🇸 (@TheKevinBoyd) January 15, 2022

And, just out of curiosity, we’d love to hear this Hitler scholar’s explanation:

Well I’ve studied Hitler too so I’d just love to hear her explanation. I’ll wait — CDC Cellular Repair (@CDCCellular) January 15, 2022

Um, that’s it?

she said Hitler criticized the media and so does DeSantis. Therefore, DeSantis is Hitler? @NikkiFried Logic! — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 15, 2022

She’s just so desperate for attention:

Periodic reminder that the first one to make Hitler comparison loses https://t.co/sYSgsgGNug — Stuart Roy (@StuartRoy) January 15, 2022

And we’ll point out that when a Republican makes an ill-conceived comparison of say vaccine mandates to the Holocaust, the media turns that into a multi-day story. Shouldn’t this generate equal coverage?

If we had an honest media instead of DNC stenographers, reporters would be criticizing @NikkiFried 's dishonest and offensive claim that @GovRonDeSantis is the modern Hitler. Such a comparison trivializes Hitler's crimes against humanity. This is not funny, it's sick. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 15, 2022

***

