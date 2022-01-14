And there it is: The *Hitler* comparison from wannabe DeSantis challenger Nikki Fried:
Agriculture Commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried said that Governor DeSantis compares to Adolf Hitler "in a lot of ways" during an interview with The Florida Roundup. "I have studied Hitler and how he got to power." 🤡
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 15, 2022
“How original”:
How original
— Kevin Boyd 🇺🇸 (@TheKevinBoyd) January 15, 2022
And, just out of curiosity, we’d love to hear this Hitler scholar’s explanation:
Well I’ve studied Hitler too so I’d just love to hear her explanation. I’ll wait
— CDC Cellular Repair (@CDCCellular) January 15, 2022
Um, that’s it?
she said Hitler criticized the media and so does DeSantis. Therefore, DeSantis is Hitler? @NikkiFried Logic!
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 15, 2022
She’s just so desperate for attention:
Periodic reminder that the first one to make Hitler comparison loses https://t.co/sYSgsgGNug
— Stuart Roy (@StuartRoy) January 15, 2022
And we’ll point out that when a Republican makes an ill-conceived comparison of say vaccine mandates to the Holocaust, the media turns that into a multi-day story. Shouldn’t this generate equal coverage?
If we had an honest media instead of DNC stenographers, reporters would be criticizing @NikkiFried 's dishonest and offensive claim that @GovRonDeSantis is the modern Hitler. Such a comparison trivializes Hitler's crimes against humanity. This is not funny, it's sick.
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 15, 2022
