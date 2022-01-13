Another day, another hit piece on Glenn Youngkin accusing him of . . . doing exactly what he campaigned on?

From MSNBC’s Steve Benen:

Many Virginians assumed Glenn Youngkin and the GOP's slate of candidates would pursue a harmless, mainstream agenda. Those assumptions appear to have been wrong. https://t.co/o6FY8p1M8e — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) January 12, 2022

The election wasn’t even close, too. Virginians KNEW what they were getting:

Youngkin won 1.6M+ votes. Voters knew what they were getting. Stop making him into a boogeyman. What’s not mainstream & harmless about school choice, all-of-the-above energy, right-to-work, cutting taxes, gun rights, restoring balance after eight years of Democratic rule, etc.? https://t.co/OmVou7lmiN — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) January 13, 2022

And maybe — JUST MAYBE — Rachel Maddow’s producer isn’t a “fair observer” here:

Maddow's producer obviously is a fair observer of the performance of a governor who has not yet taken office. https://t.co/r1cJBqmnCS — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) January 13, 2022

And here’s Mary Katharine Ham to help him unravel this puzzle:

On every puzzler piece like this pondering how, HOW, Glenn Youngkin *tricked* all these people into voting for him, we should note THE MOTHERFARGING SCHOOLS WERE CLOSED FOR A FARKING YEAR. DID YOU THINK THAT WOULDN’T MATTER? https://t.co/onjySEREYL — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 13, 2022

It really isn’t that much of a mystery:

Schools: Close for a year. Terry: Randi Weingarten, will you stump for me? Glenn: Maybe we could have open schools. WHAT SORCERY IS THIS?! — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 13, 2022

***

