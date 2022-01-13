Another day, another hit piece on Glenn Youngkin accusing him of . . . doing exactly what he campaigned on?

From MSNBC’s Steve Benen:

The election wasn’t even close, too. Virginians KNEW what they were getting:

Trending

And maybe — JUST MAYBE — Rachel Maddow’s producer isn’t a “fair observer” here:

And here’s Mary Katharine Ham to help him unravel this puzzle:

It really isn’t that much of a mystery:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Glenn Youngkin

Recommended Twitchy Video