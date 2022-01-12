LOL.

The official portrait of soon-to-be-former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam includes “faux newspaper front pages on the repeal of [the] death penalty and taking down Confederate statues”:

Here's some legacy-cementing: @RalphNortham portrait for the Va capitol features faux newspaper front pages on the repeal of death penalty and taking down Confederate statues (generous of him not to include landing Amazon in Arlington, which may have triggered @terrymcauliffe) pic.twitter.com/uNaNK1PMVB — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 12, 2022

What a clown:

Wow. That's new levels of egoism. Why no headlines about blackface or infanticide? https://t.co/oGqaDbYK18 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 12, 2022

Here are some other headlines he missed:

You left out:

Destroying 1 in 4 small businesses.

Blackface and a klan robe.

Being AOK w/allowing an infant to die from a botched abortion.

Closing churches.

Closing schools.

Allowing rioters to destroy Richmond.

Threatening to sue school districts who unmasked kids.

And more! https://t.co/bBbuagfaLt — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 12, 2022

According to Mark Keam, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, he may not be wearing a tie because *Dr.* Newsom argued that “ties can capture a lot of virus particle”:

And the first Governor to pose without a tie — back story: as a doctor, he told us to not wear ties during COVID as ties can capture a lot of virus particles. — Mark Keam 🇺🇸 (@MarkKeam) January 12, 2022

Cool story. He should wear a mask then:

Where's his mask? Is this him in self-isolation? Where's that KKK hood and blackface make-up he loves so much? — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) January 12, 2022

And we’d be remiss if we didn’t include a few photoshops of the portrait in our post:

Or how about this version?

Recommended Twitchy Video