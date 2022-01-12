LOL.

The official portrait of soon-to-be-former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam includes “faux newspaper front pages on the repeal of [the] death penalty and taking down Confederate statues”:

What a clown:

Here are some other headlines he missed:

According to Mark Keam, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, he may not be wearing a tie because *Dr.* Newsom argued that “ties can capture a lot of virus particle”:

Cool story. He should wear a mask then:

And we’d be remiss if we didn’t include a few photoshops of the portrait in our post:

Or how about this version?

