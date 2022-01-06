Former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof has hit a major snag in his run for Governor of Orgegon. Whoops:

Isn’t this something he should have checked BEFORE quitting his job at the NYT?

Apparently, Oregon wants its governors to actually live in the state before the run for office:

From Fox 12 Oregon:

According to Oregon law, a candidate must have been a resident of the state for at least three years before an election.

According to reports, Kristof voted in New York in 2020:

Only the best people:

Right?

***

