Former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof has hit a major snag in his run for Governor of Orgegon. Whoops:

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon secretary of state: Former NYT columnist Nicholas Kristof ineligible to run for governor. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 6, 2022

Isn’t this something he should have checked BEFORE quitting his job at the NYT?

🫖per SOS: "The Oregon Elections Division notified the Nicholas Kristof campaign this morning that it is rejecting his filing for Governor because he does not meet the constitutional requirements to serve." — Alex Zielinski (@alex_zee) January 6, 2022

Apparently, Oregon wants its governors to actually live in the state before the run for office:

Oregon rules that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is not eligible to run for governor, as he has not been living in the state long enough (via AP) https://t.co/vfAuPm4qrK — Bloomberg (@business) January 6, 2022

From Fox 12 Oregon:

According to Oregon law, a candidate must have been a resident of the state for at least three years before an election.

According to reports, Kristof voted in New York in 2020:

Oregon Secretary of State’s office says Nick Kristof doesn’t meet residency requirements to run for OR GOV. He voted in New York in 2020 – https://t.co/g1ND8hmQVl — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) January 6, 2022

Only the best people:

seems like something Kristof should’ve sorted out *before* leaving the New York Times. https://t.co/9xqXQwgFez — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 6, 2022

Right?

Perhaps Nick Kristof should have done some journamalizing on Oregon's residency requirements for public office before quiting his job at The NY Times. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2022

