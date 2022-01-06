LOL.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just said at a news conference in West Palm Beach that the Dem remembrance of January 6 today is “not something that most Floridians have been concerned about” and it is a “politicized Charlie Foxtrot.”

For those that don’t know, in the military Charlie Foxtrot means “clusterf*ck”:

NEW: @GovRonDeSantis says the anniversary of January 6th is “not something that most Floridians have been concerned about.” Says events in DC today will be “nauseating” and a “politicized Charlie Foxtrot” (ask your military friends what that last phrase means). — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) January 6, 2022

Watch:

Here’s a portion of what the Governor said pic.twitter.com/BPXjegLkcz — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) January 6, 2022

He also called this “Christmas” for Dems and the national media while at the same time questioning why nobody involved with the alleged insurrection has been charged with, you know, insurrection:

“The DC, New York media— this is their Christmas, January 6th,” says ⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩, commenting on last year’s attempted insurrection at the US Capitol. Says anniversary will be used to “smear anyone who ever supported Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/3xMXZJGoif — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) January 6, 2022

Transcript of his full remarks:

Florida @GovRonDeSantis was asked about the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on West Palm Beach this morning. This is what he said: pic.twitter.com/2AkmJkQbTE — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) January 6, 2022

