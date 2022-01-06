LOL.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just said at a news conference in West Palm Beach that the Dem remembrance of January 6 today is “not something that most Floridians have been concerned about” and it is a “politicized Charlie Foxtrot.”

For those that don’t know, in the military Charlie Foxtrot means “clusterf*ck”:

He also called this “Christmas” for Dems and the national media while at the same time questioning why nobody involved with the alleged insurrection has been charged with, you know, insurrection:

Transcript of his full remarks:

