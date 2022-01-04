Sen. Tim Kaine tweeted this morning that he is one of the people who ignored warnings about the storm that hit the DC area on Monday and he’s been stuck on I-95 now for 20 hours or so:

I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol. My office is in touch with @VaDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/Sz1b1hZJZ5 — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 4, 2022

First up, WHY IS HE JUST NOW TWEETING ABOUT IT?

Like all good leaders, he waited 19 hours to bother to say anything. https://t.co/iihtHjCaG4 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 4, 2022

If he had tweeted last night, it’s likely rescue efforts would have been mobilized sooner than this morning:

And the senator never should have been on the road in the first place:

On the one hand, this is a disaster. On the other, Fredericksburg already had over 8.5" of snow when you set off on your drive, so maybe you're at least partially to blame for your predicament. pic.twitter.com/BhQWmZtAsY — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 4, 2022

He was warned:

❄️Snow has ended, but @VaDOT crews will continue working to address hazardous conditions.❄️Drivers are urged to avoid any nonessential travel overnight through the morning as wet pavement has the potential to develop black ice and become hazardous. More: https://t.co/KlltOrLiB1 pic.twitter.com/IkrT6gggpF — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) January 3, 2022

Why didn’t he leave earlier?

I don’t live in DC and I knew about the bad weather this weekend. He should have left Sunday. — e-beth (@ebeth360) January 4, 2022

And maybe more people would have taken the warnings more seriously if, you know, the Virginia DOT was more serious about it?

🔈🎶 The sun has gone down and the moon has come up.

Our plow crew truck drivers will never give up.

Cuz they're driving and striving and hugging the turns,

And plowing til the roads are of no concern.

They're going the distance. pic.twitter.com/aBZ3w3RvX5 — VDOT Northern VA 😷 (@VaDOTNOVA) January 3, 2022

What a clown show:

Ice is ❌ NOT ❌ nice! ⚠️ We’re in for a refreeze tonight. Crews will continue to work thru the night, but plan to stay off the roads as long as you can, esp tomorrow AM. Rule of thumb:

🧊 Everything that looks wet is icy

🧊 Everything that looks dry is icy pic.twitter.com/wdA6Oe6eEf — VDOT Northern VA 😷 (@VaDOTNOVA) January 4, 2022

