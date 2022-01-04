Sen. Tim Kaine tweeted this morning that he is one of the people who ignored warnings about the storm that hit the DC area on Monday and he’s been stuck on I-95 now for 20 hours or so:

First up, WHY IS HE JUST NOW TWEETING ABOUT IT?

If he had tweeted last night, it’s likely rescue efforts would have been mobilized sooner than this morning:

And the senator never should have been on the road in the first place:

He was warned:

Why didn’t he leave earlier?

And maybe more people would have taken the warnings more seriously if, you know, the Virginia DOT was more serious about it?

What a clown show:

