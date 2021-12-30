It’s come to this. . .

Florida Dem gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried thinks her wearing high heels to a press conference will help her win over voters in the state:

And her *job* here was filming an ad, apparently:

Trending

That’s exactly what she thinks her job is:

She doubled down on the heels, like that’s important:

And then she went on Joy Reid’s show to call out Ron DeSantis’ “lack of visibility,” which is funny because the PRESIDENT is actually on vacation right now rather than in D.C. at work:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Nikki FriedRon DeSantis

Recommended Twitchy Video