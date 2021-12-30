It’s come to this. . .

Florida Dem gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried thinks her wearing high heels to a press conference will help her win over voters in the state:

Doing Ron DeSantis’ job for him — while in heels. 👠👠 pic.twitter.com/WYdtl2u71t — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) December 29, 2021

And her *job* here was filming an ad, apparently:

As COVID surges in Florida again, our governor is absent. So here I am doing his job and mine with an update. pic.twitter.com/d0M4Bp6R6m — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) December 29, 2021

That’s exactly what she thinks her job is:

You think his job is to stand in front of a small media pool wearing a mask outside? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 30, 2021

She doubled down on the heels, like that’s important:

And join me tonight on @thereidout!!! @TiffanyDCross is in for @JoyAnnReid and we’re gonna bring the 👠s & 🔥. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) December 29, 2021

And then she went on Joy Reid’s show to call out Ron DeSantis’ “lack of visibility,” which is funny because the PRESIDENT is actually on vacation right now rather than in D.C. at work:

***

