In an interview with ABC News’ David Muir, President Joe Biden admitted that he might not be healthy enough to run again in 2024.

“I’m a great respecter of fate,” the 79-year-old said. “If I’m in the health I’m in now, I’m in good health, then in fact I would run again”:

And he said that former President Trump running again in 2024 would make it more likely that he ran again himself:

Watch for yourself:

And, FWIW, this is similar language to what Biden was saying before the Dem primaries:

