In an interview with ABC News’ David Muir, President Joe Biden admitted that he might not be healthy enough to run again in 2024.

“I’m a great respecter of fate,” the 79-year-old said. “If I’m in the health I’m in now, I’m in good health, then in fact I would run again”:

Asked if he'll run in 2024 Biden tells ABC, "I'm a great respecter of fate..If I'm in the health I'm in now, I'm in good health, then in fact I would run again." Pressed on if that means a Biden/Trump rematch he says "He's the nominee, that'd increase the prospect of running." — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) December 23, 2021

And he said that former President Trump running again in 2024 would make it more likely that he ran again himself:

Biden says he plans to run for re-election in 2024: “I don’t like to tempt fate but if I’m good health, I will run again.” On possibly taking on Trump again, Biden says that “only increases the prospects” on running for a second term. #WorldNewsTonight — Stephen Michael (@stephenreports) December 22, 2021

Watch for yourself:

Biden on 2024.

Says Trump running would make him more likely to run again.

Says he plans to run "but look. I'm a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now, if i'm in good health, then in fact I would run again." pic.twitter.com/7G07P18Vxn — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 23, 2021

And, FWIW, this is similar language to what Biden was saying before the Dem primaries:

in the summer of 2017, here's how a person close to Biden described his 2020 thinking to me: “He’s a great respecter of fate. At some point, it may turn into fate & planning.” He'd also say didn't feel he had to run, but he'd run if he didn't see another who could beat Trump. https://t.co/PDg6CmiNyh — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 23, 2021

