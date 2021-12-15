Sen. Joe Manchin lashed out a few moments ago, telling HuffPost reporter Arthur Delaney that “This is bulls*it” and “You’re bulls*it” to his face:

“This is bullshit. You’re bullshit,” Joe Manchin just told me — Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) December 15, 2021

Manchin reportedly bristled at a question over the elimination of the child tax credit in exchange for his support of the Build Back Better bill:

This is in regards to reports that Manchin wants to axe the Child Tax Credit from the Biden tax-and-spendign package https://t.co/EurVOSzzpm — Vincent Lee (@Rover829) December 15, 2021

LOL:

I had asked if it was true he wanted CTC out of BBB. “I've always been for child tax credits,” he said. So I asked if he wants it to continue paying parents $300 a month, and he said he was not going to "negotiate" with me and that I'm bullshit — Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) December 15, 2021

Everything is fine!

Strong Democratic pushback to Manchin’s demands to cut CTC. “It’s not going to get zeroed out,” Sen. Sherrod Brown told me. “That’s non-negotiable.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said: “We need the child tax credit. It has cut childhood poverty in America by nearly half.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 15, 2021

Manchin did not deny that he wants the child tax credit out of BBB. He told reporters that he’s “always” for the child tax credit. “I’m not opposed to the child tax credit.”

But he would not comment when asked if he wants it out of the BBB bill and for it to move separately — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 15, 2021

Let them fight, TBH:

Because, we can watch this all day long:

Manchin is killing progressive boondoggles and owning HuffPo journos. https://t.co/z7NN3PDogo pic.twitter.com/ZpoWnG51mo — KSLawReindeer (@KSLawWolf) December 15, 2021

It’s even funnier because Manchin once saved this journo from getting hit by a car:

I think Joe Manchin just saved me from getting hit by a car — Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) September 29, 2021

Again, LOL:

first the guy saves your life, then he calls you bullshit. Yeeesh — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 15, 2021

***

Recommended Twitchy Video